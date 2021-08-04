Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. Clarus posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

CLAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clarus has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,260.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after acquiring an additional 351,366 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 90.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,448 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the first quarter worth $1,705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 70,818 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

