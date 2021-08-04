Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.71 Million

Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce sales of $427.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.50 million and the highest is $439.90 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $253.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,323. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 501,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,045,000 after buying an additional 74,554 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,593,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

