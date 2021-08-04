Zacks: Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.00 Billion

Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post $112.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.62 billion and the highest is $116.00 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $96.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $476.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.45 billion to $484.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $564.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $549.82 billion to $583.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $11.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,354.72. 2,175,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,465.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

