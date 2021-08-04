Zacks: Analysts Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.29. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. 67,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,198,820.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after acquiring an additional 699,741 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,509,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,833,000 after purchasing an additional 136,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 530,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.