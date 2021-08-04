Zacks: Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

TACO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,013. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

