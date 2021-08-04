Zacks: Analysts Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is $0.80. FibroGen reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in FibroGen by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,379. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

