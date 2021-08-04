Zacks: Analysts Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.26 Million

Analysts expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to report $225.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.10 million and the highest is $229.42 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $228.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $913.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.33 million to $919.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.14 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

NYSE:KRC opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $519,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,961,000 after buying an additional 1,426,816 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $59,724,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 690.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 861,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,544,000 after buying an additional 752,517 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

