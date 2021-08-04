Zacks: Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Leidos reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 33,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.33. Leidos has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

