Zacks: Analysts Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.35). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMNL shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Liminal BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,374,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 38,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.75. Liminal BioSciences has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

