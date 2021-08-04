Zacks: Analysts Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $11.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.87.

MHK stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.64. 460,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,536. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,871,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $61,228,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after acquiring an additional 302,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after acquiring an additional 254,556 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.