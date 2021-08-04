Zacks: Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post $3.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report earnings of $3.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.06 and the highest is $3.88. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank stock opened at $136.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

