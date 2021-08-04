Zacks: Analysts Expect Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.62. Signet Jewelers reported earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 238.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,969,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 625,874 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 157.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,964,000 after purchasing an additional 505,692 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIG stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.73. 501,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,588. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Story: What is range trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.