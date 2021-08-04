Zacks: Analysts Expect Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.62. Signet Jewelers reported earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 238.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,969,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 683,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 3,104.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,193,000 after purchasing an additional 625,874 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 157.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,964,000 after purchasing an additional 505,692 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIG stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.73. 501,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,588. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

