Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

NYSE EW traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $114.46. 1,972,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,322. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.94.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,716 shares of company stock valued at $16,430,770. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

