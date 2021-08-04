Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.68 Million

Brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce $168.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.11 million. Everi reported sales of $38.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 335.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $614.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.80 million to $622.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $647.96 million, with estimates ranging from $620.50 million to $672.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after buying an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Everi by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Everi by 18.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $141,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everi stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 2,792,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

