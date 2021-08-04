Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to post sales of $86.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.80 million to $86.20 million. Fastly posted sales of $74.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $380.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $385.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $479.91 million, with estimates ranging from $470.80 million to $487.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $684,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,126,498.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,839 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,609 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,959 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $17,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. 7,769,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,218. Fastly has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

