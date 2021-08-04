Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Health Catalyst reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,994. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,530 shares of company stock worth $11,586,963. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

