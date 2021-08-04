Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Post $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.66. ICU Medical posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ICUI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.12. 6,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,733. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $176.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.43. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

