Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce sales of $58.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.80 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $16.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 248.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $229.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $236.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $274.76 million, with estimates ranging from $258.61 million to $287.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 129.55% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. The firm had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million.

AGS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,756. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The company has a market cap of $279.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.50. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

