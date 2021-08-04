Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $58.77. 2,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,120. Sealed Air has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

