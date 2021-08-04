Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $545.08 Million

Brokerages expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to post $545.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $542.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $547.55 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $374.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ SGRY traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,449. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 3.17.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

