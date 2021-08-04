Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.63. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CDR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,623. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $17.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,099.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

