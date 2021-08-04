Zacks: Brokerages Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

WISH stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 701,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,584,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61. ContextLogic has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.66.

In related news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,570,161.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,024,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,575,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,721 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

