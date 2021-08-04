Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.55 Million

Analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to report sales of $294.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.10 million. SPX posted sales of $373.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPXC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of SPX stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.28. 98,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPX by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

