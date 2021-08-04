Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to Post $2.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.52 and the highest is $3.16. Trinseo posted earnings of ($2.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 196.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

TSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $23,147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at $15,422,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 95.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,699,000 after acquiring an additional 189,620 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Trinseo by 97.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 157,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSE opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

