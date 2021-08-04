Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) to Sell

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

BLU has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BLU opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 348.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

