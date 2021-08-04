Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) to Hold

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on III. Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Noble Financial raised their price objective on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $277.52 million, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,521,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Information Services Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 103,784 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Information Services Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Information Services Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 150,667 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.