Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Get Randstad alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Randstad from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43. Randstad has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.33.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Randstad (RANJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.