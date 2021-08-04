Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCDTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of RCDTF stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (RCDTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.