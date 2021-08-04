Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) to Sell

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Shares of TBNK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $243.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

