Zacks Investment Research Lowers C3.ai (NYSE:AI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

AI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,664 shares in the company, valued at $16,059,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $3,385,960.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,280,186 shares of company stock worth $323,200,797.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $156,929,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,505.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $58,829,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,535.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 371,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 357,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

