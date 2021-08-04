Zacks Investment Research Lowers Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to Sell

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.98. 713,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,280. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

