Zacks Investment Research Lowers ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $586.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,798 shares of company stock worth $145,494 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

