Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) to Sell

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get SEA alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

SEA stock opened at $282.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.81. SEA has a 12 month low of $118.08 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SEA will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEA (SE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.