Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

TARS stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.72. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $13,491,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 587,304 shares of company stock worth $17,571,956. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

