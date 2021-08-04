Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to “Buy”

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,300 shares of company stock worth $2,161,130 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Green Plains by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

