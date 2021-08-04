Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) to Buy

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

LSB Industries stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

In other news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LSB Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in LSB Industries by 595.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

