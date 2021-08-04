Zacks Investment Research Upgrades World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) to “Buy”

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Separately, TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of INT stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $163,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,135.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 105,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

