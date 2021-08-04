ZClassic Market Cap Hits $1.54 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $854.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00300907 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00136404 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00153007 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 133.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003594 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,268,403 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

