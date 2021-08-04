Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Up 3.1% This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Zebi Token has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $3,274.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00100051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00142360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,891.91 or 1.00038121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.10 or 0.00850372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,041,827,304 coins and its circulating supply is 772,983,662 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

