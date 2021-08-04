Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.13. The stock had a trading volume of 87,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,824. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.65. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.54.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.