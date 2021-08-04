ZIX (ZIXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.25 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, analysts expect ZIX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $420.11 million, a PE ratio of -23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. ZIX has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

