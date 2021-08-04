Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth about $193,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.4% in the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 117,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $909.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.