ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wolfe Research raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 145571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.61.

In other news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $35,180,936.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,693,257 shares of company stock worth $424,334,197 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 56,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,412.15, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

