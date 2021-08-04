Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,249.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth $34,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. 23,841,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,671,469. Zynga has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

