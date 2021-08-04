Zynga (ZNGA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. On average, analysts expect Zynga to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZNGA opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.06.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 635,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNGA. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

