-$0.01 EPS Expected for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.47. 817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.17. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

