-$0.04 EPS Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.12). Gogo posted earnings of ($1.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of Gogo stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 227,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,776. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gogo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gogo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gogo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gogo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

