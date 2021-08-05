-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.11). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crown ElectroKinetics.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.17).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRKN shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $53.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.