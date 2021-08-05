-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Avalara reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

AVLR opened at $168.15 on Monday. Avalara has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.76.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $191,116.80. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,334 shares of company stock valued at $15,734,895. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Avalara by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

