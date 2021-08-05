-$0.31 EPS Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

GlycoMimetics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,282. The firm has a market cap of $111.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

